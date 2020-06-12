Home

Jean McLean (Walker) LITTLEJOHN

LITTLEJOHN, Jean McLean (nee Walker). Born 15 December 1929. Passed away 10 June 2020 after a short illness, aged 90. Dearly loved wife of the late David and step-mother to Stewart, Philip (Vietnam), mother-in-law to Margaret and special aunt of Kristine. Loved Gran of Matt (USA), Kate, Scott and Mark (Switzerland). Forever in our hearts. Grateful thanks to the staff of Ward 2, Middlemore Hospital and the staff and residents of Pakuranga Park Village. A celebration of Jean's life will be held at St Andrews Presbyterian Church, 11 Vincent Street, Howick on Monday 15 June at 2.00 pm. Donations in lieu of flowers to Breast Cancer Foundation NZ www.breastcancerfoundation.org.nz.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from June 12 to June 13, 2020
