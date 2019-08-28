|
Mc KECHNIE, Jean. Passed away Saturday 24 August, 2019 at Aranui Home and Hospital. Dearly loved wife of the late Bruce. Much loved mum of Helen and Christine (both deceased). Absolutely and completely adored Nana to Elyse, Claire and the late Ben. Unconditionally loved mother and mother in law of Doug and Janine. Mum, we all thank you for teaching us much about life, but above all else we thank you for being our friend! Special appreciation to the staff at Aranui for the dignity and compassion given to Mum. In accordance with Jean's wishes a private cremation has been held. Communications to 20 Chamari Close, Titirangi. State of Grace 0800 764 722
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 28, 2019