Te Awamutu Funeral Services
570 Alexandra St
Te Awamutu , Waikato
07-871 5131
Requiem Mass
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
12:00 p.m.
St Patrick's Catholic Church
625 Alexandra Street
Te Awamutu
View Map
Jean Maureen McVERRY

Jean Maureen McVERRY Notice
McVERRY, Jean Maureen. Passed away peacefully on Saturday 16th November 2019 at Glaisdale Rest home, Hamilton after a long illness, in her 84th year . Dearly loved Wife of the late Frank. Loved Mother and mother in law of Steve and Lynda, Megan and Howard Baker. Loved Nanna of Nick and Lauren, Taryn and Tyrone, Chris and Eliose, Laura and Thomie and Scott. Loved Great Nanna of Jax, Leo, Finn and Lachlan. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Patrick's Catholic Church, 625 Alexandra Street, Te Awamutu on Thursday, 21st November at 12noon followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Alzheimers Waikato would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications please to the McVerry family, P O Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840. Te Awamutu Funeral Services FDANZ.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 18, 2019
