Forrest Funeral Services
39 Riverside Rd
, Auckland
(09) 426-7950
Jean Mary (McGregor) WESTON

Jean Mary (McGregor) WESTON Notice
WESTON, Jean Mary (nee McGregor). Passed away peacefully at Fairview Care, Albany on Sunday 16th February 2020, Aged 95 years. Loving wife to the late Trevor. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Sue, Brian and Judy, Ian, Peter and Lucy. Loved grandmother and great-grandmother. A special thanks to the staff at Fairview for all of their care and compassion. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Jean's memory to Alzheimer's NZ. www.alzheimers.org.nz According to the family's wishes a private service for Jean has been held.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 21, 2020
