WESTON, Jean Mary (nee McGregor). Passed away peacefully at Fairview Care, Albany on Sunday 16th February 2020, Aged 95 years. Loving wife to the late Trevor. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Sue, Brian and Judy, Ian, Peter and Lucy. Loved grandmother and great-grandmother. A special thanks to the staff at Fairview for all of their care and compassion. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Jean's memory to Alzheimer's NZ. www.alzheimers.org.nz According to the family's wishes a private service for Jean has been held.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 21, 2020