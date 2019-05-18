|
RENTOUL, Jean Mary. On Thursday 16th May 2019, peacefully at Golden Pond Private Hospital, aged 91. Loved and adored wife of the late Owen (Owie). Much loved mum and mother in law of Dale and Bruce Abbot, Sheridan and Shamrock Gay, and Shayne and Reigan Rentoul. Treasured 'Jean' of Kane, Falyn, Jared, Travis, Kent, Connor, Courtney and Ethan. Great grandmother of Aaliyah, Te Naiti, Nova, Breana and Isla Jean (due in July). A celebration of Jean's life will be held in the chapel of Willetts Funeral Services, 21 King Street, Whakatane on Thursday 23rd May at 11am followed by burial at Hillcrest Cemetery, Ohope Road, Whakatane. Communications please to the Rentoul family C/- PO Box 2070 Whakatane.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 18, 2019
