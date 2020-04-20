Home

Jean Mary (Tawse) PASCOE

Jean Mary (Tawse) PASCOE Notice
PASCOE, Jean Mary (nee Tawse). Passed away on 19 April 2020 at Waitakere Hospital, aged 84 years. Born in Te Awamutu, raised in Mercer alongside the railway. Dearly loved wife of Ron, married for 62 years. Ron's wee Highland Lassie. Much loved mother of Robert, Andrew, Michelle, and the late Joann. Mother-in-law of lan and Anne. Adored Grandma/Granny to Jacob, Cameron, James, Katie, Karl, Ryan and Zane. Due to current circumstances, a private cremation will be held. We will have a remembrance service for Jean, date to be advised. ln lieu of flowers donations to St Andrew's Presbyterian Church Henderson.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020
