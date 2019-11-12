Home

Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 a.m.
Aroha Care Centre Chapel
6 Cooper Street
Taita, Lower Hutt
HEATH, Jean Mary (Mollie). Passed away peacefully on Saturday 9th November 2019 at Aroha Care Centre, Lower Hutt. Aged 98. Much loved daughter of the late William and Jean McKenzie. Wife of the late Peter Heath. Sister and Sister-in-law of Ngaire and Ian Darby, Elizabeth and Quentin Horne, and Ailsa and Ewen Christie. Much loved Aunt of John, David, Jocelyn, Richard (deceased), Philippa, Alasdair, Ginny, and Fiona. Loved Great Aunt and Great Great Aunt. Special thanks to Dr Hans Snoek, and the staff at Aroha Care Centre, Taita for their loving care over the last 5 ½ half years. In lieu of flowers donations to the Lower Hutt Food Bank, PO Box 31172, Lower Hutt would be appreciated or may be left at the service. All communication to the Heath Family can be sent c/- PO Box 30067, Lower Hutt 5040, or you may wish to leave a tribute on Mollies tribute page www.tributes.co.nz A Service for Mollie will be held at the Aroha Care Centre Chapel, 6 Cooper Street, Taita, Lower Hutt on Saturday 16th November 2019 at 11.00am Croft Funeral Home Ph 04 569 7072 Locally Owned
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019
