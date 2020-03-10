|
HASLAM, Jean Mary. At Timaru Hospital on Sunday March 8th 2020 aged 88. Dearly loved wife of the late Reg, much loved mother and mother in law of Liz Delamere and Steve Coal, Mark, and Steve. Loved grandma of all her grandchildren. Special thanks to the staff at the Timaru Hospital and the Croft Rest Home for their care of Jean. A service for Jean will be held at Salisbury Park Crematorium on Thursday March 12th at 2pm. Messages c/o Mrs E Delamere, 11 Matai Street, Levin 5510 or Mr M Haslam, 30 Hoterini Street, Ohope, Whakatane 3121. South Canterbury Funeral Services Timaru
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 10, 2020