Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020
3:00 p.m.
Live streamed
Please email [email protected] co.nz to get the link
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020
3:00 p.m.
Terrace haven Chapel
697 Main Street
Palmerston North
McINTOSH, Jean Marie (Sorensen). Our Mother's lifetime journey came to an end, passing away peacefully at Cook Street Nursing Centre, on the 18th October 2020. Aged 94 years. Wife of Alex Leo McIntosh (deceased) Devoted Mother and Mother in law to Cheryl and Peter, Rhona (deceased) Adele, Neil and Karon. Grandmother to Amber, Kimberly, Kassie and Samantha Great-Grandmother to Aiden, Evan, Kennedy and Darcy. Our sincere thanks to those who cared for Mum at Cook Street Nursing Home, and to Chrissie and Butch Jurgens. Thank you, Mum, whom we love and leave you with your signature farewell. "Bye, I love you " A funeral service for Jean will be held in the Terrace haven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North, on Wednesday 28th October at 3pm. There will be a livestream for those unable to attend. Please email [email protected] co.nz to get the link.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 23, 2020
