YOUNG, Jean Margaret. On 12 September 2020 at Sarah Selwyn Hospital in her 96th year. Cherished wife of the late Francis Henry, devoted mother and mother-in-law of Carol-Ann and Max Lamb, Christine and the late Robert Gratton, and the late baby Patricia. Dearly loved Granny and Great- Granny of Geof, Christine, Jen, Andrew and their families. Our heartfelt gratitude to the wonderful staff at Sarah Selwyn Hospital who cared for Jean with such kindness and compassion. No flowers please; a private cremation has taken place. Remembered always with love. Messages to 19 Merani Street, Narrow Neck, Auckland 0622.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 19, 2020