Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jean HUNT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Margaret (Friis) HUNT

Add a Memory
Jean Margaret (Friis) HUNT Notice
HUNT, Jean Margaret (nee Friis). On April 8 2020, peacefully at Somervale Care Home Mount Maunganui. Aged 96. Loved wife of Jim (deceased). Treasured Mum and mother-in-law of Shirley and Keith, Barbara and Graeme, Stephen (deceased) and Glyn, and Graham. Darling Gran of Michelle, Gavin, Kylie, Melanie, Greg, Erin, and Daniel. Great Gran to her 9 great grandchildren. Privately cremated. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Messages to Shirley Hunt 2/80 Maranui Street, Mount Maunganui. Email [email protected]
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -