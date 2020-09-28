Home

Wednesday, Sep. 30, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Pyes Pa Memorial Park Chapel
403 Pyes Pa Rd
Tauranga
Jean Margaret HOGG

Jean Margaret HOGG Notice
HOGG, Jean Margaret. On 26th September 2020 at Oaklands Rest Home in her 90th year. Dearly loved wife of the late John Hogg and the late Glenn Batten. Loved and adored mum of Jenny and Dave, Ross and Colleen, Bryce, Keith and Raewyn, and Glenys. Much loved nana to Alan, the late David, Nikita, Samantha, Thomas, Tony, Rachel, Jeanette, Nadia, Jeremy, Daniel, Jake, Mitchell, Luke, Natasha, Kara and Sharnia and 22 great grandchildren. A service to celebrate Jean's life will be held at Pyes Pa Memorial Park Chapel, 403 Pyes Pa Rd, Tauranga on Wednesday 30th September at 2pm. Communications to the Batten family C/- PO Box 650, Tauranga 3144.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 28, 2020
