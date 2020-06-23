Home

Jean Margaret EDMONDS

Jean Margaret EDMONDS Notice
EDMONDS, Jean Margaret. Born August 28, 1925. Passed away peacefully on June 21, 2020 at CHT St Johns Hospital Epsom. Aged 94 years Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Tom and Lyn, Barbara and Rodney and Martin and Beth. Grandmother of 4 grandchildren, great grandmother of 5 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren. All friends and family will be welcome to share memories at the Lounge of Remembrance, Purewa St Johns Road, Meadowbank on Friday from 2:00pm - 3:00pm. All communication to P O Box 24751, Royal Oak, Auckland 1345.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 23, 2020
