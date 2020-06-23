|
EDMONDS, Jean Margaret. Born August 28, 1925. Passed away peacefully on June 21, 2020 at CHT St Johns Hospital Epsom. Aged 94 years Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Tom and Lyn, Barbara and Rodney and Martin and Beth. Grandmother of 4 grandchildren, great grandmother of 5 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren. All friends and family will be welcome to share memories at the Lounge of Remembrance, Purewa St Johns Road, Meadowbank on Friday from 2:00pm - 3:00pm. All communication to P O Box 24751, Royal Oak, Auckland 1345.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 23, 2020