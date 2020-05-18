Home

Jean Lydia (Anderson) JARVIS

Jean Lydia (Anderson) JARVIS Notice
JARVIS, Jean Lydia (nee Anderson). Passed away peacefully in Hospice care May 15 2020 in her 93rd year. Dearly loved wife of the late Ken, Mum of Grant and the late Ross, Nana for Samara and a very special friend to so many. Her 18 holes are complete leaving us with wonderful memories and inspiration to approach her warmth and vitality. At her wish a small private service will precede her cremation. Any donation to Totara Hospice would be a kind thought. They are a team of angels.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 18, 2020
