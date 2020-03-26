Home

Jean Louisa LUCCHESI


1935 - 2020
Jean Louisa LUCCHESI Notice
LUCCHESI, Jean Louisa. Born 12 April 1935. Passed away Saturday, 21 March 2020, aged 84 years, at Kingswood Rest Home, Matamata after a long period of illness. Beloved wife of the late Ron. Loving mother of Mark (deceased) and Kim. Loving mother-in-law of Jan. Beloved Nana of Karina and Adrian. Much loved great- Nana of Chelsea and Patrick, Amber and Liam. A service will be held at the Matamata Cemetery, to be notified in due course. Broadway Funeral Home FDANZ.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 26, 2020
