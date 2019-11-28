|
SHELFORD, Jean Loraine. Passed away at Whangarei Hospital on November 21, 2019 in her 90th year, surrounded by her daughters. Loved wife of the late Alan, mum and mother-in-law of Diane and Brian Newman, Gaelene and Geoff Guild, Jeanette and Derek McCabe. Grandma to Scott, Grant and Theresa, Wayne, Lance, Jonathan and Hlee, Lauren and Michael. Great grandma to Adrianna, Cameron, Liam and Henry. Forever in our memories, always in our hearts. At Jean's request a private cremation has taken place. A celebration of Jean's life will be held at Orewa College Auditorium, Riverside Road, on Friday 13th December at 1.00 pm Special thanks to doctors, nurses and carers for outstanding care. All communications to B Newman c/- PO Box 11-039 Whangarei 0148
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 28, 2019