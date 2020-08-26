Home

Jones & Company Funeral Services
143 Thirteenth Avenue
Tauranga , Bay of Plenty
07-578 4009
Tuesday, Sep. 1, 2020
1:00 p.m.
The Hillsdene Chapel,
143 13th Avenue
Tauranga
View Map
More Obituaries for Jean PRICE
Jean Lena PRICE

Jean Lena PRICE Notice
PRICE, Jean Lena. Peacefully in Mount Maunganui on Sunday 16th August 2020 aged 95 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Evan. Much loved mother and mother in law of Fern and Doug (both deceased), Greg and Diana, and Klyta and Gary. Treasured gran of Tracie, Stuart, Evan, Kimberley, Michelle, and Andrew. A service for Jean will be held at The Hillsdene Chapel, 143 13th Avenue Tauranga, on Tuesday the 1st September at 1pm followed by burial at Pyes Pa Cemetery, 403 Pyes Pa Road Tauranga. Messages to the Price family C/- PO Box 650 Tauranga 3144.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 26, 2020
