GREIG, Jean Kemp. Passed away peacefully on 6 January 2020, aged 89 years. Loved wife of the late David and will be greatly missed by Sandy, Wayne, Victoria and Chris. "She is not lost our dearest love Nor has she travelled far, Just stepped inside home's loveliest room and left the door ajar" A service to celebrate Jean's life will be held the All Souls Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank, on Saturday 11 January at 11.30am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jean's name to SPCA Auckland.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020