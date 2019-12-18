Home

Fountain's Funeral Directors & Advisors
35-39 Wood St
Auckland, Auckland
09-298 2957
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
11:00 a.m.
JACOBSEN, Jean. Peacefully on 16 December 2019 after a short illness. Dearly beloved wife of the late Blue, loved sister of Carol and the late Lenys, mother and mother-in-law of Anne and Robert, Beth and John, Kaye and Jeff. Treasured grandmother of Natasha, Adrian, Briana, and Grady. Great grandmother to Jaxon, Mercedes, and Phoenix. A big thank you to Bruce and those who made her life full and active at Acacia Cove, and to Sandra and the kind and gentle staff at Lady Elizabeth. She will be sadly missed. A celebration of Jean's life will be held in Fountains Memorial Chapel, 35 Wood Street, Papakura, on Thursday 19 December at 11.00am.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 18, 2019
