Jean Isobel TIETJENS

Jean Isobel TIETJENS
TIETJENS, Jean Isobel. Passed away peacefully at Summerset Down the Lane on 26 May 2019. Aged 93 years. Much loved wife of the late Bill. Very much loved Mum of Peter, Barbara, Neville, Rodney and the late Christine. Loved mother-in-law of Phillip and Debbie. Loved Nana of 11 grandchildren and 17 great- grandchildren. A celebration of Jean's life will be held at Hamilton Park Chapel, 395 Morrinsville Rd, Newstead, on Friday 31 May at 1.00 p.m. All communications to the Tietjens family c/- PO Box 4449, Hamilton East 3247.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 29, 2019
