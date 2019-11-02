|
RAUNER, Jean Isabelle (nee Davidson). Peacefully on 27 October 2019 at Auckland City Hospital aged 91. Much loved mother and mother-in law of the late Robyn and Neal, Peter and Michelle. Treasured Nana of Gavin, Melissa, Joshua, Haydn and Jamie and great grandchildren. Thanks to the staff of ward 67 for their compassion and kindness. A service for Jean will be held on Friday 8 November at the All Souls Chapel of Purewa Crematorium at 1pm. Jean requested it to be a happy bright occasion. In lieu of flowers please donate to The Cancer Foundation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 2, 2019