More Obituaries for Jean HURRING
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean (Stewart) HURRING

Jean (Stewart) HURRING Notice
HURRING, Jean (nee Stewart). Born December 23, 1930. Passed away on August 8, 2020. The wonderful mother of Kim and Gary, grandmother of Madeleine and Clay. Jean was loved by everyone she came in contact with, she was a loving, gentle soul. Thanks to the amazing staff at Selwyn Village, especially Margaret and Gina. The service will be Thursday August 13 at 11 am, North Shore Memorial Park, 235 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany. Family and friends of the Hurrings are most welcome.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 11, 2020
