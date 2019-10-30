Home

Jean HARRISON

Jean HARRISON Notice
HARRISON, Jean. It is with great sadness to advise the recent passing of Jean Harrison at Elmwood Village Manurewa. Loving and devoted mother of John Harrison and Carol Brown. Grandmother of Amanda McGowan, Emma Brown, Andrew Harrison and Kelly Harrison. Wife of the late Bill Harrison. Jean's service will be held at the St. Davids Anglican Church, Great South Road, Manurewa on Saturday 2 November at 2PM followed by burial. Everyone welcome to celebrate Jean's wonderful life.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 30, 2019
