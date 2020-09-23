|
|
|
GRAHAM, Jean. Peacefully at Awatere Suites Hamilton on Friday 18 September 2020, aged 89 years. Beloved wife of the late Ron. Much loved Mum of Christine and mother-in-law of Nigel. Special thanks to the staff of Awatere Suites for their love and care of Jean. Family and friends are invited to a celebration of Jean's life to be held at Scots Presbyterian Church, Vardon Road Hamilton, on Friday 25 September 2020 at 1.30pm. Pellows Funeral Directors
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 23, 2020