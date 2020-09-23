Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Friday, Sep. 25, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Scots Presbyterian Church
Vardon Road
Hamilton
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean GRAHAM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean GRAHAM

Add a Memory
Jean GRAHAM Notice
GRAHAM, Jean. Peacefully at Awatere Suites Hamilton on Friday 18 September 2020, aged 89 years. Beloved wife of the late Ron. Much loved Mum of Christine and mother-in-law of Nigel. Special thanks to the staff of Awatere Suites for their love and care of Jean. Family and friends are invited to a celebration of Jean's life to be held at Scots Presbyterian Church, Vardon Road Hamilton, on Friday 25 September 2020 at 1.30pm. Pellows Funeral Directors
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -