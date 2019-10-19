|
HUGHES, Jean Gordon (nee McKenzie). Peacefully on 17 October 2019, surrounded by her family, aged 95. Loved wife of the late Arthur. Mother of Wayne, Joanne and Dinah. Mother-in- law of Jane, Rob and Mark. Grandmother of Mark, Simon and Thomas, Anna and Simon, Nicola and Jeremy, Julia, Jonathan and Jenny, Hannah, Matt, and Robert. Great- grandmother of Ruby, Willow, Zara and Delphine. A Celebration of Jean's life will be held at the All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 St John's Road, Meadowbank on Wednesday 23 October at 3pm. All communications to PO Box 9508, Newmarket, Auckland 1149.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019