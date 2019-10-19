Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sibuns Funeral Directors & Advisors
582 Remuera Rd
Auckland, Auckland
(09) 520 3119
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean HUGHES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Gordon (McKenzie) HUGHES

Add a Memory
Jean Gordon (McKenzie) HUGHES Notice
HUGHES, Jean Gordon (nee McKenzie). Peacefully on 17 October 2019, surrounded by her family, aged 95. Loved wife of the late Arthur. Mother of Wayne, Joanne and Dinah. Mother-in- law of Jane, Rob and Mark. Grandmother of Mark, Simon and Thomas, Anna and Simon, Nicola and Jeremy, Julia, Jonathan and Jenny, Hannah, Matt, and Robert. Great- grandmother of Ruby, Willow, Zara and Delphine. A Celebration of Jean's life will be held at the All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 St John's Road, Meadowbank on Wednesday 23 October at 3pm. All communications to PO Box 9508, Newmarket, Auckland 1149.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.