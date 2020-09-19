Home

Jean Gail (Gerrand) NESHAUSEN

Jean Gail (Gerrand) NESHAUSEN Notice
NESHAUSEN, Jean Gail (nee Gerrand) - aka 'Nana'. After a long and courageous battle with cancer our gorgeous Mum/Nana left us on 11 September 2020 - far too young at 73. Jean was Mum to Paul and Tania, Gwendoline and Steve, Trina and Steve and Nana to many more. Mum you didn't get to 99 but we know you're now with Dad (George). As per Mum's wishes a private cremation has already been held and a Celebration of Mum's Life is being organised for next week, but alas with COVID it is by invite only. We know that Mum's positive nature and outlook on life touched many and as a whanau we are not sure how we will carry on without her presence in our lives. We will miss your laughter, huge heart, OCD with cleaning and telling everyone you love them but we know that your pain is over and now you can take that well-earned rest you deserve.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 19, 2020
