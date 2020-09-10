|
|
|
FRANCIS, Jean. Passed away peacefully on September 8 in North Shore Hospital, aged 92 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Don for 65 years, and much loved mum of Ken and Jackie, Malcolm and Alison, Neil and Noela, Vic and Fran, and grandmother to 11 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. "I will take you to be with me that you also may be where I am" (John 14:3). The funeral will be held at Forrest Hill Presbyterian Church on Saturday, September 12, by invitation only because of Covid restrictions on numbers.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 10, 2020