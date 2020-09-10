Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dil's Funeral Services Ltd
185 Schnapper Rock Rd
Auckland, Auckland
09-415 8720
Funeral
Friday, Sep. 11, 2020
Forrest Hill Presbyterian Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean FRANCIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean FRANCIS

Add a Memory
Jean FRANCIS Notice
FRANCIS, Jean. Passed away peacefully on September 8 in North Shore Hospital, aged 92 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Don for 65 years, and much loved mum of Ken and Jackie, Malcolm and Alison, Neil and Noela, Vic and Fran, and grandmother to 11 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. "I will take you to be with me that you also may be where I am" (John 14:3). The funeral will be held at Forrest Hill Presbyterian Church on Saturday, September 12, by invitation only because of Covid restrictions on numbers.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -