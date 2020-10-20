|
SEDDON, Jean Evelyn Florence (nee Plackitt). Passed away on Sunday 18th October 2020 at age 89. Dearly loved partner of the late Richard, mother of Chris, Julie and the late Stephan. Grandmother of Zane, Wade, Clinton, Samantha and Angus, and Great Grandmother to 5.5 loving great grandkids. A service to celebrate Jean's colourful life will be held at the Seddon Park Funeral Home, Seddon Road, Hamilton on Wednesday 21st October at 10.30am. All communications to the Seddon family, PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 20, 2020