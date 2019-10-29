Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graham's Franklin Funeral Services
West St
Tuakau, Auckland
09-236 8919
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean ENNION
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean ENNION

Add a Memory
Jean ENNION Notice
ENNION, Jean. Passed away peacefully at CHT Waiuku on Friday 25 October 2019, aged 92. Beloved wife of the late Ces and Des. Much loved mum of Christine, Dennis, Winifred, Peter, Elizabeth and their spouces; and beloved grandma and great grandma. A funeral service for Jean will be held at St Andrews Combined Churches Centre, 85 Queen Street, Waiuku, on Friday 1st November, at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation. Communications to Jean's family C/- Grahams Funeral Services, West Street, Tuakau 2121



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.