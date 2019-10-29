|
ENNION, Jean. Passed away peacefully at CHT Waiuku on Friday 25 October 2019, aged 92. Beloved wife of the late Ces and Des. Much loved mum of Christine, Dennis, Winifred, Peter, Elizabeth and their spouces; and beloved grandma and great grandma. A funeral service for Jean will be held at St Andrews Combined Churches Centre, 85 Queen Street, Waiuku, on Friday 1st November, at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation. Communications to Jean's family C/- Grahams Funeral Services, West Street, Tuakau 2121
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 29, 2019