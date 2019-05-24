|
|
|
MOLLER, Jean Elspeth. Passed away peacefully at home on 22 May 2019 surrounded by her family. Loved wife of Russell. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Anne and Graeme, Peter and Sonia, Jacqui and Charles. Grandmother to Alexander, Catherine, Peter and William, and great grandmother to Milan and Julia. Cousin to Sheila. A service for Jean will be held at 1.30pm on Tuesday 28 May at All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 St Johns Rd, Meadowbank. State of Grace East 09 527 0366
Published in The New Zealand Herald from May 24 to May 25, 2019
