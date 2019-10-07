Home

Jean Elizabeth Leel (Peachey) JANZEN

Jean Elizabeth Leel (Peachey) JANZEN Notice
JANZEN, Jean Elizabeth Leel (nee Peachey). Of Waiheke 87 years, passed away (peacefully) early Saturday evening on 5 October 2019, bringing to a close her long goodbye to dearly loved whanau; Mum of Kathie and Wayne, (Paul) Christian and John, Lena, Moira and Reuben; Granny of Rachel and Richard, Nathaniel, Joshua, Sarai, Theo, Finbar, Matthew and Katherine; Great Granny of Eva, Amy and Olivia. A funeral service to remember Jean will be held at the North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Wednesday 9 October at 10.00am. All communications to Rowley Funerals, 16 Anne Street, Devonport 0624. Donations in lieu of flowers to Alzheimer's Auckland Inc, PO Box 24237, Royal Oak 1345 would be appreciated.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 7, 2019
