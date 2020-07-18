Home

Jean Elizabeth DAVIES

Jean Elizabeth DAVIES Notice
DAVIES, Jean Elizabeth. On Saturday, July 11, 2020, at home, in her 91st year. Dearly loved wife and only sweetheart of the late Wynford. Treasured mother and mother-in-law of Miriam and Gray Paterson, Martyn (deceased) and Joanne Hopson, Jonathan and Liz, Huw and Holly, Rachel and Doug Hall. Loved Oma of James and Anna, Tim and Kristelle, Lydia and David, Bex and Stu; Byron, Matthew, Oli; Jessica and Isaac; Tom and Olivia. Great grandmother of Joel, Oli and Sabelle; Liv, Sophie and Millie; Ella and Coen; MacKenzie and Demi. In His presence is fullness of joy Messages to the Davies' Family, c/- PO Box 31300, Christchurch 8444. In accordance with Jean's wishes a private service for was held on Thursday. Canterbury Christian Funeral Services
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 18, 2020
