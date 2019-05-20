|
HANSFORD, Jean Delahunt. 08 December 1930 - 18 May 2019. Dearly loved wife of the late Brian Cyril Hansford, after a short and unexpected illness. Much loved mother of Gael Wiltshire, Debbie Francis, Janet Panther, Michael Panther, and Carolyn Wright. Cherished Gran of all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Much loved sister of Peggy Brown, John Matthews, and Anne Cosgrove. Very much missed and always remembered with love. Sincere thanks to the team on the Surgical ward at Whangarei Hospital and the staff at North Haven Hospice.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 20, 2019
