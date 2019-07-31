|
BIRD, Jean (nee Grainger). Born September 24, 1930. Jean passed away quietly on July 21, 2019 and she would like to say that she led a long and fulfilling 88 years. Jean is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Les, her children Susan, Bruce and Michael, her grandchildren Yun, Lee, Anna and Matt, her great-grandchildren Kai, Tian and Zena. Jean was a committed mother in-law to Jill, Diana and Sin. The beautiful private funeral was held on 25th July in Auckland. It was a sad day for us all to mark Jean's passing and yet there is a sense that Jean is still here all around us in spirit. The family would like to acknowledge the contribution of all the staff at Harbour Hospice, North Shore. They made Jean's last weeks on this plane as comfortable and well fed as possible ? they are angels. Jean we all miss you.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 31, 2019