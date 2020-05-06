Home

Jean Betty (Silk) LOVELL

LOVELL, Jean Betty (nee Silk). Passed away peacefully at St Andrews Village on Monday, 4 May 2020, in her 99th year. Daughter of David and Elizabeth Silk and cherished wife of the late Harold Stanley (Tim) Lovell. Mother to John and Peggy, David, the late Jeanette McGregor, Margaret and Giff. Grandmother to Clinton and Josephine, Alexander, David McGregor. Great-Grandmother to Kian and Zach. A private cremation for Jean will be held and a celebration of Jean's life is to be advised later. All communications to: PO Box 87189, Meadowbank, Auckland 1742. In lieu of flowers donations to St Andrews Village would be appreciated. The Lovell Family offer their sincere thanks to the Staff at St Andrews Village (especially those of Marion Ross House) for their care, kindness and compassion to Mum.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 6, 2020
