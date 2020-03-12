Home

POWERED BY

Services
H. Morris Funeral Services
PO Box 36273
Auckland, Auckland 0748
+64 9 4895737
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
11:30 a.m.
St George's Presbyterian Church
2 The Terrace
Takapuna
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean BOYS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Barbara BOYS

Add a Memory
Jean Barbara BOYS Notice
BOYS, Jean Barbara. Suddenly on 11 March 2020 in her 95th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Derek; fun and loving mother to John (deceased), Diana, Rosemary and Alison; respected and loved mother-in-law to Jenni, Craig, Bradley and Neil; a fabulous and caring grandmother of Adam, James, Andrew, Harrison, Victoria, Timothy, Campbell, Isabella, Calley, Taryn, Gavin, Scott, Heidi and Nicholas; and a proud great-grandmother to 23. A wonderful life lived well. A service will be held at St George's Presbyterian Church, 2 The Terrace, Takapuna on Tuesday 17 March 2020 at 11.30am. Please wear bright colours to celebrate Jean's brilliant life.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -