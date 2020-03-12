|
|
|
BOYS, Jean Barbara. Suddenly on 11 March 2020 in her 95th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Derek; fun and loving mother to John (deceased), Diana, Rosemary and Alison; respected and loved mother-in-law to Jenni, Craig, Bradley and Neil; a fabulous and caring grandmother of Adam, James, Andrew, Harrison, Victoria, Timothy, Campbell, Isabella, Calley, Taryn, Gavin, Scott, Heidi and Nicholas; and a proud great-grandmother to 23. A wonderful life lived well. A service will be held at St George's Presbyterian Church, 2 The Terrace, Takapuna on Tuesday 17 March 2020 at 11.30am. Please wear bright colours to celebrate Jean's brilliant life.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 12, 2020