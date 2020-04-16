Home

Jean Audrey (Wilson) SMYTHE

Jean Audrey (Wilson) SMYTHE Notice
SMYTHE, Jean Audrey (nee Wilson). Peacefully on 12th April, 2020 at Grace Joel Retirement Village. Aged 92 years. Devoted wife of the late Guy Smythe. Much loved sister of Boyd (deceased) and Meta (deceased) and sister in law of Janey Wilson and Ian McRae (deceased). Wonderful loving mother of Brett, David and Gael and mother in law to Chris and Timothy. Adored grandma of Campbell, Laura and Harriet Smythe, Emma and Hughie Forbes. Special great grandma to Bertie. Much admired by all of her and Guy's nieces and nephews. A kind and loving lady. Forever young. We will love you and miss you always. Now at peace. Many thanks to all the staff at Grace Joel and St Heliers Medical Centre for their loving care and compassion. A private cremation has taken place. All communications to P O Box 42-222, Orakei 1745.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 16, 2020
