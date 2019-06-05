Home

CAM, Jean Alice Ellen (Jean). Born February 04, 1928. Passed away peacefully at Northshore Hospice on 2nd June 2019 with three of her children Jackie, Tisha, and Bruce at her side. Leaving behind her husband and beloved soulmate George, her five children: Jackie, Mandy, Barbie, Tisha and Bruce, her eleven grandchildren: John, Sandy, Oliver, Tim, Orrin, Ellie, Cameron, Alfi, Ben, Angus, and Vivienne, and her great grandchild Orla, most of whom are living overseas and send their love from all corners of the world. This Thursday evening Jean will be at her home in Paremoremo where we shall share the stories of her life with family and friends before the celebration of her life held at Auckland Memorial Park 2163 East Coats Rd on Friday 7 June 2019 at 1.00pm. She would love everyone to come in colour as it's a celebration of her life. Instead of flowers, donations to Northshore Hospice would be much appreciated, thank you.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 5, 2019
