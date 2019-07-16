|
MCGHEE, Jayne May (nee Lamb). Passed away on Thursday 11 July 2019, surrounded by her husband and daughters. Loved wife of Bert. Mother of Jayne, Shannon, Teresa, and Albert, and grandmother of 8. A funeral service for Jayne will be held in The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Friday 19 July at 12.30 pm followed by private cremation. An interment will take place at North Shore Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date. Donations would be gratefully received for either Asthma NZ www.asthma.org.nz or Waipuna Hospice, Tauranga www.waipunahospice.org.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 16, 2019