|
|
|
PATEL, Jaya. Born November 05, 1951. Passed away on May 26, 2020. On Tuesday morning our QUEEN, our HERO, our MUM passed away peacefully at Mercy Hospice, Auckland to be with her Lord and Saviour Christ Jesus. Our HERO was a fighter for 10 years after her first diagnosis. Our MUM was a giver! She dedicated her entire life to being of service to everyone and anyone who was fortunate enough to have known her. As you can appreciate this journey has been very trying for us. Loving wife of Harish, beloved mother of Supriya, Anjna, Alpna & Sneha. Due to covid restrictions there will be no home sittings or visits at this time. A private ceremony for our Mum (Jaya Patel) took place yesterday. Instead of flower condolences please make a donation to Mercy Hospice, Auckland at the link: https://mercyhospice.org.nz/donate-to-mercy-hospice/
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 28, 2020