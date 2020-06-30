Home

FLETCHER, Jason Warwick. Jason passed away unexpectedly on Friday, June 26, 2020 at 4:37 pm, aged 67 years. Son of Rie and the late Bruce; dearly beloved husband of Lillian; and proud father of Pierce, Hugo and Kent. He carved his own path through life, never compromised who he was for anyone, and was always willing to lend a hand. For all his puns, coffee trips, walks with Roxy, fundraisers, umpiring stints and questionable comments, he is sorely missed. Rest in peace, it really won't be the same without you. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any donations be made to the Prostate Cancer Foundation https://prostate.org.nz/make-donation/ A funeral service will be held at 11 am on Wednesday July 1 at Mother of Perpetual Help Parish, 510 Riddell Road, Glendowie. In honour of Jason, the attire will not be formal, the service will not be lengthy, and catering will be provided.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 30, 2020
