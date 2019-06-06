Home

Jason Steve COOPER

Jason Steve COOPER Notice
COOPER, Jason Steve. Passed away on Tuesday 4th June 2019; aged 36 years as a result of a trucking accident. Loved son of Diane Fox and Geoff, Steven Cooper and Ruby. Loved partner of Corrie. Loved father to Jonah, Elijah, Zachariah, Brayden, Mecciah, Leah, Noah, Sariah, Ashah and grandfather to Jericho. Loved brother to Jenika and Jay, and uncle to Maddox, Kavarn, Cairo, Milan and Alyrah. Forever in our hearts. A celebration of Jason's life will be held in the chapel of Willetts Funeral Services Ltd, 21 King Street, Whakatane at 11am on Saturday 8th June followed by a private cremation. Communications please to the Cooper Family, C/- PO Box 2070, Whakatane.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 6, 2019
