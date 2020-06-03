Home

Abraham's Funeral Home
Jason Mark BUTTIMORE

Jason Mark BUTTIMORE Notice
BUTTIMORE, Jason Mark. Taken too soon on Saturday 30th May 2020, aged 44 years. Soulmate and best friend of Angela, loved Dad of Kieran, Luke and Josh. Loved and respected son of Lorraine and the late Derek, son-in-law of Irene, Colin and Dawn. Loved brother of Maree and Peter, Hamish and Dee, David and Ging, Jenna and Gavin, Paula and Dion, Phillip and Faith, Wayne, Bruce, and Barbara. Much loved fun uncle to all his nieces and nephews. All messages to the Buttimore family, C/- PO Box 4016, New Plymouth or leave a tribute online at wabraham.co.nz. Service details will follow.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 3, 2020
