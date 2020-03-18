Home

Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
12:30 p.m.
Manukau Memorial Garden
Manukau
Jason Lee COMER

Jason Lee COMER Notice
COMER, Jason Lee. Passed away suddenly 14 March 2020. Aged 42 years. Dearly loved father to Sabastion and Hayley. Dearly loved son of Alison and Lance. Brother to Sonya, Rachel, Jade, Casey, Peter, Paul, and their partners Tim, Tessa, Wade, Darren, Taylor, and Katrina, and uncle to his nieces and nephews. Will be sadly missed by all family and friends. Forever in our hearts, always in on our minds. Goodbye my love, my beautiful boy. Arohanui. A Service to celebrate his life will be held at Manukau Memorial Garden, Manukau at 12.30pm on 21 March in remembrance, followed by a private cremation.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 18, 2020
