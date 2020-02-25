|
FRASER, Janne Colleen, (nee McCurrie) (formerly Bell). Passed away on Saturday, 22nd February 2020. Aged 71 years. Much loved wife of Joe, and the Late Keith. Mother and mother in-law of Stewart and Michelle, Jason, David and Sakrua. Stepmother to Peter and Sonya, Shaun and Mandy, and Nicky and Dave. Grandmother to Ashleigh, Mecaela, Samantha, Callum, Duncan, Briony, Declan, Daniella, James, Natsu- Boston. Great Grandmother to Niamh. Will be greatly missed and remembered. A Memorial Service for Janne will be held at St Peter's Catholic Church, Anzac Street, Cambridge on Thursday, the 27th of February 2020 at 1:00pm. In accordance with Janne's wishes, can everyone please wear something blue and colourful to her service. All communications to the Fraser Family, c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge. 3434.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 25, 2020