MARTIN, Janis (Jann) (nee Brady). Born December 27, 1947. Passed away on April 23, 2020. Jann (Janis) Brady-Martin left us on 23 April 2020 at Waitakere Hospital after a short illness. You were given your angel wings and now you can soar. Much loved and cherished mum to Antoinette and Shane. Mother in law to Barry and beloved Nan to Conor, Brialey and Ethan. Eldest daughter of Marie (deceased) and Eugene (deceased) and much loved eldest sister to Velma (Jo), Marie, Rayma and Lee. A celebration of Jann's life will be held after the restrictions are lifted. Rest in Love
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 30, 2020