Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Janis BOURKE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janis Mary (Buchanan) BOURKE

Add a Memory
Janis Mary (Buchanan) BOURKE Notice
BOURKE, Janis Mary (Jan) (nee Buchanan). Passed away at her Pukekawa home in the treasured company of the family she cherished. Much loved only daughter of Mary and the late Morgan. Special sister to John and Gray and sister-in-law Yvonne. Special aunty to John George, Jessie, Rhianna, and Gabrielle, and their partners Sheree, Daniel, and Tim. Great aunty to Stanley. Jan was an intelligent, strong, and resilient lady whose courage and selfless nature has left a lasting legacy of respect. We will miss this wonderful woman and will never forget the huge part she played in our lives with all her love, and we so thank her. A private family service has been held for Jan.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janis's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -