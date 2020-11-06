|
BOURKE, Janis Mary (Jan) (nee Buchanan). Passed away at her Pukekawa home in the treasured company of the family she cherished. Much loved only daughter of Mary and the late Morgan. Special sister to John and Gray and sister-in-law Yvonne. Special aunty to John George, Jessie, Rhianna, and Gabrielle, and their partners Sheree, Daniel, and Tim. Great aunty to Stanley. Jan was an intelligent, strong, and resilient lady whose courage and selfless nature has left a lasting legacy of respect. We will miss this wonderful woman and will never forget the huge part she played in our lives with all her love, and we so thank her. A private family service has been held for Jan.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 6, 2020