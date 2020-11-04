|
BOURKE, Janis Mary (nee Buchanan). Passed away peacefully at her home in Pukekawa surrounded by her loving family on the 29th October 2020. Adored wife of the late Paul, and treasured mother of Vanessa, Loren and Callum. Friend and respected mother-in-law of Mark, Layne and Lucy. Cherished Gran of Maia, Finn (deceased), Gabriel, Joe, Liev, Stella, Evie, Jack and Sam. We can no longer see you with our eyes or touch you with hands, but we will feel you in our hearts forever. A private service was held for Jan on Saturday 31st October 2020.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 4, 2020