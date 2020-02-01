Home

Gee & Hickton Funeral directors
Cnr King and Cairo Street
Wellington, Wellington
(04) 528 2331
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
12:30 p.m.
Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church
5 Palmer Crescent
Heretaunga, Upper Hutt
Janis Jessica (nee Hill) (formerly Beasley) (Jan) DENE

Janis Jessica (nee Hill) (formerly Beasley) (Jan) DENE Notice
DENE, Janis Jessica (Jan) (nee Hill) (formerly Beasley). On 29th January, 2020 at Malvina Major Retirement Village, Johnsonville, after a long struggle, aged 82. Dearly loved daughter of the late Daniel and Alice Hill. Adored mother of Bill and Carl Beasley and mother-in law of Joanna and Joanna. Precious nana to Holly, Logan, Lachy, Georgia and Ben. Beloved wife of Donald Beasley, Robin Dene. Thanks to all the staff at Malvina Major Retirement Village. "There is only one happiness in this life, to love and be loved." Funeral service for Jan will be held at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 5 Palmer Crescent, Heretaunga, Upper Hutt at 12.30pm on Wednesday, 5th February. Messages can be sent to 027-504-2661 (Carl). Gee & Hickton FDANZ www.geeandhickton.co.nz Tel 04 528 2331
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 1, 2020
