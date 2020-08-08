|
KAZUBIERNIS, Janis Alvis (John). Peacefully at Palmerston North Hospital on Wednesday 5 August 2020, aged 84 years. Loved Father of Sandra Kazubiernis, John Kazubiernis, and Tania Hayes, Grandfather of: Katrina Brewer, John Tangianau, Sarah Hayes, and Caleb Hayes, Great grandfather of: Louie and Olivia Reid-Tangianau. According to John's wishes a private cremation has been held. Messages to [email protected] co.nz or 5 Drew Lane, Sanson 4817. William Cotton & Sons Feilding, 06 323-7062 www.feildingfunerals.co.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 8, 2020